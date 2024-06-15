ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.51. Approximately 1,853,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $67.50.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.
About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
