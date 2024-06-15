ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,206 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.53. 2,202,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

