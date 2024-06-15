ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,421. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

