ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.69. 2,205,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $268.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.61.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

