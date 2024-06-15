Art de Finance Price Tops $0.0100 (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Art de Finance Profile
Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,370,477 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance.
Buying and Selling Art de Finance
