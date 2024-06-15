Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asahi Group stock remained flat at $38.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

