ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $32.55 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ASD has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,210.55 or 1.00005661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012529 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00088804 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04998884 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,448,285.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.