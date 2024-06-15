ASD One Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,152.57 or 0.99996620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012674 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00091571 BTC.

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04974059 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,440,968.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

