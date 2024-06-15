ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $768.07

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $768.07 and last traded at $748.24, with a volume of 31938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $747.34.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $599.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.63.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
