Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,580 shares of company stock valued at $102,979. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

