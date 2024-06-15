AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.59 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.