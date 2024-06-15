Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 551,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 899,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Astronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 545,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 103.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Trading Down 1.9 %

ATRO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 603,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Astronics has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRO. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.