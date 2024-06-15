ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

AACG opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

