ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.32. 151,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 868,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$269.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15.

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

