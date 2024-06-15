Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.9 %

ATLCL opened at $22.75 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

