Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.27. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 530,811 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

