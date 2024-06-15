Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.