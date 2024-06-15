Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $254.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.