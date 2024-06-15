Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

NYSE YUMC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

