Auxier Asset Management Sells 105 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AON were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $295.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.80. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

