Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,451 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

