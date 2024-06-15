AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AVROBIO

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 469,753 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $587,191.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,471,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 279,400 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 181,727 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 127,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

