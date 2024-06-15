Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42.02 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00010093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $972.50 million and approximately $42.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,834,870 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,819,014.52225652 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.95977208 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $41,804,411.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

