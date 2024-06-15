AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Trading Down 2%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.72. 1,108,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,331,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.31% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

