B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

BPM opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 485.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 466.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £190.80 million, a PE ratio of 753.68 and a beta of 0.72. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 519.85 ($6.62).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,029.41%.

Insider Activity

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk bought 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,289.39). In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 373 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,289.39). Also, insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,267.72). Corporate insiders own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

