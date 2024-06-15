B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RILYT)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 4,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

