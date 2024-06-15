B. Riley Raises Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $36.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LBPH. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

LBPH opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

