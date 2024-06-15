BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,332,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.
BAE Systems stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 220,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,914. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
