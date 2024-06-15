BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,332,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,142.00.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 220,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,914. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

