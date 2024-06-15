Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Baijiayun Group Trading Up 1.5 %

RTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 47,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,791. Baijiayun Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

