Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.7 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

