Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 1,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.29.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Articles

