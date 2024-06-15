Band Protocol (BAND) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $191.22 million and approximately $576,656.04 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 147,624,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,224,945 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

