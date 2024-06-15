Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

