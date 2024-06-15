Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 69,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,893. The stock has a market cap of $122.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

