BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.15.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at C$45.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$43.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

