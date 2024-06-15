Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.02. 486,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,971. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

