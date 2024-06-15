Beacon Financial Group Buys 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,955,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,859.10. 143,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,667.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,568.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,587.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.