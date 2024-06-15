Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,233,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

