Beacon Financial Group Has $536,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,689. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

