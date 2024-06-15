Beacon Financial Group Has $946,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

IQV traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.75. 845,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.15 and its 200 day moving average is $230.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

