Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.