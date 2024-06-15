Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BYLOF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

