BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.70

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 921605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

BILL Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BILL by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $5,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

