Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 48,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Biohaven by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 72,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

