BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

BNXTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. BioNxt Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.