BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Update

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

BSEM stock traded up 0.19 on Friday, hitting 7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,900. BioStem Technologies has a 1 year low of 1.20 and a 1 year high of 15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.07.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.74 by -0.54. The firm had revenue of 41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioStem Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.