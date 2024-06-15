Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,075,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,272,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $906.82. The stock had a trading volume of 399,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $941.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

