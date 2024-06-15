Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after buying an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.20. 2,777,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

