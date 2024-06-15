Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $132.30. 331,834 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

