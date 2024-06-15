Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 335 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.90. 3,479,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

